California Imam under fire after asking Allah to 'annihilate' Jews in sermon | Fox News

Jewish groups have asked Homeland Security and the U.S. Attorney's office to investigate a California Imam who gave a sermon calling on Allah to "annihilate" Jews "down to the very last one" -- and asked for his congregants to take part in the slaughter.

Imam Ammar Shahin gave the sermon at the Islamic Center of Davis, California on Friday. He asked for Allah to liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Israel from "the filth of the Jews," according to a translation by the Middle East Media Research Institute, and cited an Islamic text that calls for a Judgement Day fight between Muslims and Jews.