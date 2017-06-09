Reality Winner: Accused leaker wanted to 'burn the White House down' | Fox News

The woman accused of leaking classified information once wrote she wanted "to burn the White House Down...find somewhere in Kurdistan to live," prompting prosecutors on Thursday to argue she would flee the country if she was released on bond.

Reality Winner appeared before a judge in Augusta, Ga., on Thursday who ordered her to remain jailed until her trial. Prosecutors argued that the 25-year-old might try to flee the U.S. if she was released on bond. They added that Winner wrote in her notebook alleged plans to set the White House on fire, travel to Afghanistan and pledge her allegiance to the Taliban, WSB-TV reported.

Winner also called her mother while in jail and coached her on what tell the media, urging her to say that her daughter was "scared."

"Mom, those documents. I screwed up," Winner also reportedly confessed to her mom in the recorded jailhouse phone call.