Melania Trump lawsuit: Daily Mail and MailOnline agree to pay damages to First Lady | The Independent

The publishers of the Daily Mail and MailOnline have agreed to pay damages to Melania Trump over false claims about her work as a professional model.

The newspaper and website have agreed to publish a retraction and apology to the First Lady.

An agreed statement was read out at the Royal Courts of Justice on behalf of both parties.

The statement said the article published in a double-page spread last summer included “false and defamatory claims about [Mrs Trump] which questioned the nature of her work as a professional model and republished allegations that she provides services beyond simply modelling”.

The statement, read out by solicitor John Kelly, of the law firm Harbottle & Lewis, added: “The article included statements that Mrs Trump denied the allegations and Paulo Zampolli, who ran the modelling agency, also denied the allegations and the article also stated that there was no evidence to support the allegations.

“The article also claimed that Mr and Mrs Trump may have met three years before they actually met and ‘staged’ their actual meeting as a ‘ruse’. These allegations about Mrs Trump are not true.”