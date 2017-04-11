Chechnya denies imprisoning, torturing gays, claiming they don't exist there | Fox News

Authorities have been accused of setting up several “secret” camps in Chechnya where men have been tortured or killed because of their sexuality, Novoya Gazeta reported.

The Russian newspaper based their report on interviews with eyewitnesses and survivors who claim they were arrested and detained at one of the secret prison at a former military headquarters in the town of Argun.

Chechen’s President Ramzan Kadyrov, who is a key ally of Vladimir Putin, accused of ordering the clampdown, denied the allegations claiming “it’s impossible to persecute those who are not in the republic”.

The Chechen government suggested there are no gay people in their country.