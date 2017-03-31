An anti-transgender 'Free Speech Bus' is rolling through the East Coast, sparking protests — and a video game

For the past week, anti-transgender activists have toured the East Coast in a big, orange “Free Speech Bus.” Sponsored by the Spain-based advocacy group CitizenGo and several other conservative organizations, they’ve hopped from city to city to demonstrate against the notion that biological sex is different from gender identity.

“Boys are boys… and always will be. Girls are girls… and always will be,” reads a slogan emblazoned on the sides of the vehicle. “You can’t change sex. Respect all.”