Getaway driver arrested after 3 suspects are shot to death in Wagoner Co. home invasion | KOKH

One person is in custody after three suspects in a Wagoner County home invasion were shot to death Monday afternoon by one of the residents.

Deputies responded to the home near 9100 S. Clearview Drive around 12:30 p.m. after a report of a possible home invasion with shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found three suspects dead and the two residents uninjured.

Deputy Nick Mahoney says the preliminary investigation shows that the three suspects went to the residence with the intent to burglarize the home.

"They were dressed in black, all had masks on, and all had gloves on,"

Mahoney says the suspects broke in through a glass door in the back of the house. After entering the residence, the suspects encountered the homeowner's 23-year-old son, who also lives there. The resident was carrying an AR-15.