Saudi Prince Calls Trump 'True Friend' Of Islam

Tuesday’s meeting between Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Donald Trump was a “turning point” in relations between Saudi Arabia and the United States, according to a Saudistatement.The statement also called Trump a “true friend” of Muslims.

“Prince Mohammed Bin Salman expressed, after the meeting, his satisfaction with the positive attitude and clarifications he heard from President Trump about his stance on Islam, which runs against what the media promoted about the president,” the statement said.

“President Trump has an unprecedented and serious intention to work with the Muslim World and to achieve its interests and that Prince Mohammed considers his Excellency as a true friend of Muslims,” the statement added, noting that media reports had cast Trump in a far different light.

“Saudi Arabia does not believe that this measure is targeting Muslim countries or the religion of Islam. This measure is a sovereign decision aimed at preventing terrorists from entering the United States of America,” the statement said.