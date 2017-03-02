Democratic Congressman Makes Vile Sexual Joke About Kellyanne Conway

Proving that vile sexism plagues both political parties, Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) made the worst kind of joke about Kellyanne Conway Wednesday night, quipping that the top adviser to President Donald Trump “really looked kind of familiar there in that position” when she was kneeling on the Oval Office couch.

“You even mentioned Kellyanne and the picture on the sofa,” Richmond said at the Washington Press Club’s annual congressional dinner. “But I really just want to know what was going on there, because, I won’t tell anybody. And you can just explain to me that — that circumstance, because she really looked kind of familiar there in that position there. But don’t answer. And I don’t want you to refer back to the ‘90s.”

The ‘90s reference harkened back to President Bill Clinton’s sexual antics on the Oval Office couch, which Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) had evoked moments earlier.

“Has anyone seen the controversy around Kellyanne Conway and the couch in the Oval Office? Come on people. You remember the ‘90s. That couch has had a whole lot of worse things,” Scott said.