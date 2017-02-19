'Day Without Immigrants' protest costs around 60 people their jobs after they skip work | The Charlotte Observer

In at least five states, roughly 60 people lost their jobs this week after they skipped work to participate in the “Day Without Immigrants” protest on Thursday, according to local media reports.

The protest, which was aimed at highlighting the importance of immigrants to the U.S. economy, called on all immigrants to not work or buy anything Thursday and succeeding in shutting down businesses across the country, according to CNN. It is unclear, however, how many people participated in the strike, according to ABC News.

Still, around five dozen people say their participation in the protest cost them their employment as businesses fired them for not showing up to work.