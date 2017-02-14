Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera abruptly announced his resignation as an associate fellow of Calhoun College at Yale University this weekend after the school announced plans to rename the college because of former Vice President John C. Calhoun’s support for slavery.
In a tweet Sunday afternoon, Rivera cited the school’s “intolerant insistence on political correctness” for his unexpected resignation.
Geraldo Rivera Resigns from Yale Over College Name Change
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:53 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment