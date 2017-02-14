Newsvine

Geraldo Rivera Resigns from Yale Over College Name Change

Seeded on Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:53 AM
Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera abruptly announced his resignation as an associate fellow of Calhoun College at Yale University this weekend after the school announced plans to rename the college because of former Vice President John C. Calhoun’s support for slavery.

In a tweet Sunday afternoon, Rivera cited the school’s “intolerant insistence on political correctness” for his unexpected resignation.

