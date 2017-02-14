Maduro Kicks CNN out of Venezuela for Report on School Food Shortages

President Nicolás Maduro has expelled CNN after accusing the international news outlet of “manipulating” information about Venezuela.

Maduro said Sunday he wants CNN “outside” Venezuela after he claimed the news channel manipulated information about a student’s complaint regarding the lack of food at school.

“Some media like CNN tried to manipulate information,” he said. “They can not manipulate information like that, it’s our affair, of Venezuelans. CNN does not need to put its nose in Venezuela … I want CNNwell away from here.”