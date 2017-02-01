Suspect in downtown shooting was kicked out of Texas mosque | 9news.com

man suspected of shooting and killing an armed RTD transit security officer late Tuesday night was a former serviceman who was kicked out of a mosque in Texas, 9Wants to Know has learned.

The man, identified by Denver police as 37-year-old Joshua Cummings, had Islamic writings in his possession when he was arrested, according to sources with knowledge of the investigation.

Cummings was being held without bail on suspicion of first-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

“I seek refuge in the one God from the evils of Satan, and I begin in the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the …” he wrote in June 25, 2016.

“Wake up people. America is a failed state. It’s about to get so real. …” he posted on June 26, 2016.