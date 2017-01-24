DNC chair candidate wants to 'shut other white people down' | Fox News

If the Democratic Party is planning to move away from identity politics in the wake of its presidential election defeat, that memo didn’t reach some of the candidates running for Democratic National Committee chair.

One candidate declared at a forum Monday that white people need to “shut our mouths” and that her job is to “shut other white people down.”

“I’m a white woman, I don’t get it,” Sally Boynton Brown, Idaho Democratic Party executive director, told an applauding crowd at the Democracy in Color forum in Washington, D.C.