Disgusting! MTV Writer Slams Sessions' Granddaughter — Todd Starnes

The political lynching of Sen. Jeff Sessions took an ugly turn on Capitol Hill when an MTV writer and personality attacked the Alabama senator's granddaughter. 

"Sessions, sir, kindly return this Asian baby to the Toys 'R' us you stole from her," Ira Madison, III wrote on Twitter. 

Mr. Madison is a culture writer for MTV news and co-hosts a podcast. 

