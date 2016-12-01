Newsvine

Bitter Clinton supporter Patton Oswalt apologizes for tweet telling terrorists to 'come 'n' get' list of Trump targets | Fox News

Thu Dec 1, 2016
Patton Oswalt apologized for a since deleted retweet about the "long list of targets" that terrorists have when it comes to President-elect Donald Trump's worldwide holdings.

"Trump has properties all over the world. Terrorists will have a long list of targets that are literally owned by POTUS and bear his name," a Twitter use wrote.

Oswalt responded by retweeting the tweet and adding, "Holy f--k. Come 'n' get it, terrorists!"

Oswalt has since deleted the tweet reported by Breitbart, and issued an apology after garnering a lot of heat on social media.

