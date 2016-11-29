Virginia School Board Member Forced to Resign After Anti-Trump Facebook Post

Parents in Lynchburg, Virginia will have new leadership on the Lynchburg School Board after a current officer, Jenny Poore, was forced to resign for a “strongly worded” Facebook post about Donald Trump.

Poore, who said her “conscience compelled her to act” in the wake of Trump’s election, decided her social media profile would be the best place to complain about Trump’s core supporters, opine about his personal habits and accuse the President-elect of being drug-addled.

“F-ck you and your shitty straight white man version of America,” she posted. “We are a nation of selfish fearful morons who think we can still be friends with people and like pictures of their dogs and kids on Facebook even though we just voted to gut every last protection they had as human beings.”

She went on to claim that Trump has an “obvious and clear amphetamine addiction” and that he’s “sexual assaulter.”