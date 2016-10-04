Newsvine

JPMorgan CEO Dimon scolds Clinton for attacking 'a whole class of people'

Tue Oct 4, 2016 7:49 PM
Jamie Dimon came to the defense of his fellow bankers on Monday, and went afterHillary Clinton while he was at it. JPMorgan Chase's chief executive pushed back at the Democratic presidential candidate after she criticized the U.S. banking culture amid Wells Fargo's fake account scandal. "It is outrageous that eight years after a cowboy culture on Wall Street wrecked our economy we are still seeing powerful bankers playing fast and loose with the law,"Clinton said on Monday. In response, Dimon said: "When people blanket a whole class of people...that's just unfair."

