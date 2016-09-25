Three Walmart workers in McDonough, Georgia refused to decorate a “thin blue line” cake for a police officer’s retirement party because they said it was racist.
A number of my Georgia readers alerted me to the story and on Saturday night I spoke directly with the police officer’s daughter. She asked that I not divulge her name and I’ve agreed to honor her request.
For the record, Walmart has confessed that most of her allegations are true. I’ll have more on that a bit later in this column.
The police officer’s daughter went to the Walmart on Willow Drive on Sept. 22 to order a flag for her father’s retirement party. He was leaving the force after 25-years on the job.
Walmart Workers Refuse to Make Cop's Retirement Cake — Todd Starnes
