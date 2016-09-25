Newsvine

conservative10

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 1593 Comments: 1900 Since: Apr 2010

Peaceful Religion's Gunman kills Jordanian writer charged over anti-Islam cartoon:

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by conservative10 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Sun Sep 25, 2016 7:54 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A gunman on Sunday killed prominent Jordanian writer Nahed Hattar outside a court where he was facing charges for sharing a cartoon deemed offensive to Islam, state news agency Petra reported.

Hattar was struck by three bullets before the assailant was arrested, said Petra. Witnesses told AFP that a man had opened fire in front of the court in Amman's Abdali district.

The 56-year-old Christian was arrested on August 13 after posting a cartoon mocking jihadists on his Facebook account.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor