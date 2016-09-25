Peaceful Religion's Gunman kills Jordanian writer charged over anti-Islam cartoon:

A gunman on Sunday killed prominent Jordanian writer Nahed Hattar outside a court where he was facing charges for sharing a cartoon deemed offensive to Islam, state news agency Petra reported.

Hattar was struck by three bullets before the assailant was arrested, said Petra. Witnesses told AFP that a man had opened fire in front of the court in Amman's Abdali district.

The 56-year-old Christian was arrested on August 13 after posting a cartoon mocking jihadists on his Facebook account.