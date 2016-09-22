Clinton Campaign Manager Has Gary Johnson-Like Meltdown on MSNBC | Observer

On MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Wednesday, Hillary Clinton‘s campaign manager Robby Mook had an epic meltdown as Joe Scarborough pushed Mook for refusing to respond to any questions regarding his boss’ policy on Syria.

“What are you here for?” Scarborough asked Mook. “We may be tip-toeing into Gary Johnson territory here if you don’t know the answer to that basic question, what is the response to Aleppo—then why do we have you here?”

Mook nervously laughed and said they would have to ask Hillary Clinton herself.

“I’m not being difficult here at all, these are basic questions,” said Scarborough.

MSNBC correspondent Katy Tur pressed Mook, “But if Donald Trump doesn’t have a plan as you’re saying he doesn’t, and I’ve been on the campaign trail with him, and you can’t layout your plan, how can you convince voters Hillary Clinton is the better choice, Robby?”

Mook completely failed to articulate Clinton’s plan on Syria, because it’s an embarrassing one, likely to escalate the war rather than help work toward a peaceful resolution.

In the context of fighting ISIS in Syria, Clinton supports a no-fly zone, despite ISIS having no planes to fly. Both President Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders oppose the idea, because it is impossible to pull off without causing further strain on America’s relations with Russia.