How 'Birtherism' became Hillary's Waterloo | TheHill

On Friday, Hillary hit rock bottom. In order to turn the tide in the final weeks of the campaign she resurrected an issue that had long disappeared from the 2016 campaign — birtherism. It was a move that will prove to be her Waterloo.

“For five years [Republican nominee Donald Trump] has led the birther movement to delegitimize our first black president,” Hillary said. “His campaign was founded on this outrageous lie.”

The “birther movement” of which Hillary speaks dealt with the issue of whether President Barack Obama was born in the United States. Because the President failed to release his birth certificate when asked, some began to question what the President was hiding. After Trump brought the issue to the forefront, Obama finally release a birth certificate showing he was born in the United States.

Next the media claimed Trump lied when he claimed Hillary’s campaign was behind the birther movement. This, too, was a premature denunciation.

Patti Solis Doyle, who was Hillary’s campaign manager until the Iowa caucuses in 2008, admitted first in a tweet and second in a CNN interview that a Hillary staffer first spread the birther issue. While the staffer was fired, the termination happened after the cat was let out of the bag. Patient Zero, thus, was a member of Team Hillary.

And even with the events of Friday, it was Hillary, not Trump, who opted to use the president’s race in an attempt to breathe life into her campaign. If Trump was using the birther issue in the lead up to a potential 2012 campaign, it was his foes using it in 2016.

The only problem? Trump did not take the bait and Hillary was left playing the role of a desperate Democrat who is coming to realize her encore at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is set to be canceled.