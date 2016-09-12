Report: Dem Operatives Expect 'Emergency Meeting' to 'CONSIDER' Replacing Hillary | PJ Media

Democratic operatives predicted an "emergency DNC meeting" to "CONSIDER replacement," following Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton's collapse at the 9/11 memorial event on Sunday, according to a broadcast journalist on Twitter.

David Shuster, a former anchor for Al Jazeera America and MSNBC, revealed the bombshell news Sunday afternoon, tweeting that operatives in Clinton's party expect a meeting to discuss whether or not to replace their nominee.

Clarification from dem operatives @HillaryClinton pneumonia: Expect emergency DNC meeting to CONSIDER replacement.#HillarysHealth

4:08 PM - 11 Sep 2016

According to Shuster, a Democrat operative described Clinton's recent stumbles — literally and figuratively — as "uncharted political territory." The operative listed Clinton's infamous "basket of deplorables" comment, her hiding pneumonia for 3 days (if indeed she has pneumonia), and the video of her fainting after the 9/11 memorial ceremony. On Sunday, Clinton also called off her trip to California, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

Dem operative: @HillaryClinton #BasketOfDeplorables, hiding pneumonia for 3 days, + fainting video = "unchartered political territory."

6:01 PM - 11 Sep 2016

Even if the DNC meets and decides to replace Clinton, party rules stipulate that she herself must voluntarily drop out.