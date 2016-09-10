Sponsor with military ties drops Broncos LB Over Anthem Protest

A credit union that serves military families has “ended its partnership” with Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall after he knelt during the playing of the national anthem at Thursday night’s season-opening game.

The Air Academy Federal Credit Union has announced it no longer wishes to have Marshall as one of its ambassadors.

“Although we have enjoyed Brandon Marshall as our spokesperson over the past five months, Air Academy Federal Credit Union (AAFCU) has ended our partnership,” president and CEO Glenn Strebe wrote Friday in a statement on the company’s Facebook page. “AAFCU is a membership-based organization who has proudly served the military community for over 60 years. While we respect Brandon’s right of expression, his actions are not a representation of our organization and membership. We wish Brandon well on his future endeavors.”

Marshall, who was a college teammate of 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick at Nevada, followed Kaepernick, 49ers safety Eric Reid, and Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane as NFL players who have sat or kneeled during the pre-game playing of the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality in the United States.