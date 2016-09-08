Navy Vet Tells Hillary: I Would Be Imprisoned if I Handled Classified Material Like You Did | PJ Media

Wednesday night at the Commander-in-Chief Forum held by MSNBC, Hillary Clinton was questioned by a Navy veteran who took issue with the way she handled the classified material sent and received on her controversial home-brewed email server.

Lt. John Lester asked Clinton:

As a Naval flight officer I held the top secret sensitive compartmentalized information clearance. And that provided me access with materials and information highly sensitive to our war fighting capabilities. Had I communicated this information not following the prescribed protocols I would have been prosecuted and imprisoned. Secretary Clinton, how can you expect those such as myself who are and were trusted with America’s most sensitive information to have any confidence in your leadership as president when you clearly corrupted our national security.

You're absolutely right, you would go to jail because you are not HRC......