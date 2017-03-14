'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia despite approval

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Walt Disney has shelved the release of its new movie "Beauty and the Beast" in mainly Muslim Malaysia, even though film censors said Tuesday it had been approved with a minor cut involving a "gay moment."

The country's two main cinema chains said the movie, due to begin screening Thursday, has been postponed indefinitely. No reason was given.

Malaysia's censors in 2010 loosened decades of restrictions on sexual and religious content in movies, but still kept a tight leash on tiny bikinis, kisses and passionate hugs. The new rules allowed depiction of gay characters, but only if they show repentance or are portrayed in a negative light. Sodomy, even if consensual, is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and whipping in Malaysia