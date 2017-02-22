Snowflake Meltdown CNN's Charles Blow Goes On 'Don't Touch Me' Rant Against Kayleigh McEnany - YouTube

We have all dealt with them before, “tolerant” liberals who go off the deep end when they realize that they are losing the debate. That is exactly what happened on CNN when liberal wack job, Charles Blow, flipped out on conservative commentator Kayleigh McEnany.

McEnany was explaining how some in the media can be unfair when it comes to Trump.

“I think some of my left-wing counterparts are very unfair to Trump. I think anytime there’s any sort of vagueness or gaps in the facts — when there’s leaks, for instance — they insert sinister suspicion where it does not belong. I don’t think it’s you, but I do think some of my left-leaning commentators who I disagree with ideologically do that.”

As she said that, she lightly brushed the arm of Mr. Blow. Well, that was enough to trigger a full snowflake meltdown!

That set him off. “Don’t touch me and then launch into your ‘sinister motivation’ diatribe,” he ranted.

“I didn’t realize there is a one-inch barrier where I am not allowed to get close to you,” she retorted as Blow continued to speak. “Now that I know, I will just scoot over that way.” McEnany responded.

“You can scoot until you fall off that ledge,” Blow replied. “That’s what I’m telling you is don’t touch me while you’re saying I’m sinister.”