Newsvine

conservative10

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 1593 Comments: 1900 Since: Apr 2010

'Saturday Night Live' Writer Tweets Barron Trump Will Be America's 'First Homeschool Shooter'

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by conservative10 View Original Article: breitbart.com
Seeded on Sat Jan 21, 2017 11:29 AM
    Discuss:
    Article Photo

    Katie Rich, a writer for Saturday Night Live, launched a personal attack on President Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron Trump.

    “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter,” Rich wrote Friday in a tweet that has since been deleted. 

     

    Barron, 10, attends Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School in New York City.

    President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s youngest son has been the victim of personal attacks before.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor